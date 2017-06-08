

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower in choppy trade on Thursday as polls opened in the general election after a campaign of three phases marred by terror attacks.



Traders also awaited directional cues from the ECB policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before the Senate intelligence committee.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 4 points or 0.06 percent at 7,474 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose between half a percent and 1 percent after Chinese exports and imports data beat forecasts.



Berendsen shares soared 9 percent after the company finally agreed to a takeover offer from French laundry services group Elis.



Petrofac jumped 4 percent after it signed a long-term framework agreement with Petroleum Development Oman.



