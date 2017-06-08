VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX: AZ) ("Arizona Mining" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of two new directors to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") -- former Speaker of the House John Boehner and investment banker William Mulrow.

Chairman Richard Warke stated: "The addition of these distinguished directors to our Board will greatly enhance our profile in US markets and emphasizes the importance of Hermosa-Taylor as a top tier zinc-lead-silver project with an exciting future."

Mr. Boehner served as the 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015. A member of the Republican Party, Mr. Boehner was the U.S. Representative from Ohio's 8th congressional district, serving from 1991 to 2015. He previously served as the House Minority Leader from 2007 until 2011, and House Majority Leader from 2006 until 2007. Following his career in government service, Mr. Boehner joined Squire Patton Boggs, a global law and public policy firm. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Xavier University.

"I am pleased to join the board of a company that is developing a world-class, multi-generational mine that will provide good paying, sustainable employment and help make America less dependent on imported metals," said John Boehner.

Mr. Mulrow is a Senior Advisor at the Blackstone Group, an alternative asset manager. Previously, he was a Director of Global Capital Markets at Citigroup, Inc., a Managing Director of Paladin Capital Group, a Senior Vice President and Head of New Product Development at Gabelli Asset Management (now GAMCO Investors), a Managing Director in Corporate Finance for Rothschild Inc., and a Managing Director and Head of Public Finance Banking for Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette Securities Corporation. He is a graduate of the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and of Yale College where he graduated Cum Laude and was a Rhodes Scholar finalist.

"The Hermosa project is shaping up to be one of America's richest minerals deposits and the development of it is of key importance for our country," said William Mulrow.

Mr. Boehner and Mr. Mulrow will also be nominated for election to the Board at the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on June 23, 2017, and management of the Company intends to vote the proxies solicited by management for the election of Mr. Boehner and Mr. Mulrow to the Board.

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. (an augustagroup company) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 8.6 million tons in the Measured Mineral Resource category grading 4.2% zinc, 4.0% lead and 1.6 opt silver, or 9.7% ZnEq, plus 63.8 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 4.5% zinc, 4.4% lead and 1.9 opt silver, or 10.6% ZnEq, and 38.6 million tons of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 4.4% zinc, 4.2% lead and 3.1 opt silver or 11.6% ZnEq, all reported in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade. The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company's other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements including statements with respect to the Company's intentions for its Hermosa Project in Arizona, including, without limitation, performing additional drilling, a resource update, permitting and a feasibility study on the Taylor Deposit. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, budget, schedule, forecast, project, expect, intend, or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Arizona Mining, are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to the assumptions herein, these assumptions include the assumptions described in Arizona Mining's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 ("MD&A"). Arizona Mining cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the MD&A.

Although Arizona Mining has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and Arizona Mining disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

