

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's building and construction output grew the most in three quarters during the first three months of the year, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Building and construction output grew a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent from the final three months of 2016, when production rose 1.6 percent.



Latest growth was the fastest since the second quarter of 2016, when output rose at the same 7.2 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, building and construction output rose 19.4 percent in the first quarter after 16.9 percent growth in the previous three months.



The building and construction output value grew 10.7 percent from the previous quarter and 22.3 percent from a year ago.



