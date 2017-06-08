

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased marginally in May, in line with expectations, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in May, slightly slower than the 2.2 percent climb in April.



The figure also matched consensus estimate. Inflation eased for the third month in a row.



Food prices grew 1.0 percent annually in May and those of clothing and footwear went up by 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from April, when it increased by 0.4 percent. That was also in line with economists' forecast.



