Housing Association Funding Plc - Notice to Noteholders

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

To the holders of the £192,270,000 8.25 per cent. Secured Loan-Backed Notes due June 2027 ISIN: XS0073407537

(the "Notes")

issued by Housing Association Funding PLC

(the "Issuer")

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) requires disclosure by or on behalf of the Issuer of any inside information concerning the Issuer.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the master schedule of definitions, interpretation and construction clauses dated 23 January 1997, as amended and restated on 30 January 1998, as amended and restated on 23 December 1999, as amended and restated on 29 June 2005, as amended and restated on 7 December 2009, as amended and restated on 11 February 2010 and as further amended and restated on 31 January 2017.

We refer to the notice of the Issuer dated 5 June 2017 in which the Issuer informed Noteholders that Midland Heart Limited and The Riverside Group Limited provided funds in relation to the prepayments of their respective loans.

Pursuant to the Supplemental Trust Deed, the amounts of the prepayments were, as is required, applied to redeem the Notes and pay Noteholders on the Interest Payment Date (as defined in the Trust Deed) falling on 7 June 2017 in accordance with the terms of the Transaction Documents.

Queries may be addressed to the Issuer as follows:

Housing Association Funding PLC:

Address: 4th Floor, 40 Dukes Place, London EC3A 7NH

Attention: The Directors

Telephone: + 44 207 7397 6372

Email: spvservices@capitafiduciary.co.uk

HOUSING ASSOCIATION FUNDING PLC

8 June 2017