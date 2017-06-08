

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 2-day high of 110.15 against the yen, from an early low of 109.38.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 1.1230 and 0.9677 from early lows of 1.1269 and 0.9629, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.2936 against the pound, from an early 2-week low of 1.2977.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the euro, 0.98 against the franc and 1.28 against the pound.



