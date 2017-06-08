NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --



WHO:

Howie Schwartz, CEO of Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs

WHAT:

Will share recruiting industry insights during the Jobg8 Job Board Summit.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 21 - Thursday, June 22, 2017

WHERE:

Astor Crowne Plaza

739 Canal Street

New Orleans, La.

DETAILS:

A rapidly evolving space, recruiting and HR technology companies are continually introducing new solutions and pushing the bounds of innovation. During the Jobg8 Job Board Summit, Crowded CEO Howie Schwartz will explore the state of the industry and explain how these companies can raise capital from venture capital and angel investors.

In addition, Schwartz will discuss current trends, such as chatbots, and consider how these technologies continue to shape the industry.

Prior to Crowded, Schwartz founded and successfully exited from venture-backed programmatic ad platform Human Demand and Offermobi. He has extensive experience with VC fund and angel investments.

Business leaders and recruitment professionals interested in learning more about the future of recruiting and HR technology are encouraged to attend the summit. For event details and registration, visit: https://www.jobg8.com/JobBoardSummitUSA.aspx.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.