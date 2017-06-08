CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --



WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will highlight its solutions for sales operations, sales compensation and sales people management during the SHRM 17 Annual Conference and Exposition.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 18 - Wednesday, June 21, 2017

WHERE:

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd.

New Orleans, La.

Optymyze will exhibit in Booth No. 557.

DETAILS:

From sales planning to sales performance management, today's organizations face a unique set of challenges and opportunities. However, to transform sales operations into a strategic advantage, these organizations need a deeper understanding of the function and their salesforce, with the aid of advanced analytics and process automation. During the SHRM 17 Annual Conference and Exposition, the team from Optymyze will be on-site to spotlight the company's award-winning solutions for sales performance, sales operations, sales compensation and sales people management. Developed to address and alleviate common sales pain points, Optymyze solutions help organizations improve strategy and execution, reduce administrative burdens, motivate strong performance, respond quickly to market changes and manage sales talent more effectively.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Optymyze in Booth No. 557 for product demonstrations and information about Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service and other solutions. For event details and registration, visit https://annual.shrm.org.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

