OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will begin delivering fresh groceries to Oklahoma City residents beginning on June 15, 2017. The service will begin with deliveries from local Walmart stores, with additional retailers added at a later date. At launch, more than 400,000 households in the Oklahoma City metro area will have access to grocery delivery from Shipt.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying the lives of its members by offering a new, convenient grocery shopping experience. Delivering grocery stores' full selection of items, Shipt's marketplace lists products by aisle, and features categories such as healthy ingredients, seasonal selections, and inspiration for quick, easy meals.

"Oklahoma will be the twelfth state in which we have launched Shipt and with this launch in Oklahoma City, we are one step closer to bringing the convenience of online grocery shopping to cities across the nation," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Each city and state where Shipt is available is unique, but one thing remains the same -- our members can always expect a great shopping experience so instead of worrying about getting the groceries, they can spend that time on the things that matter most to each of them."

As a special offer to Oklahoma City area residents, Shipt annual grocery memberships purchased prior to the June 15th launch will cost $49. After launch day, memberships will return to the normal rate of $99 per year. Through the Shipt app, members can shop the full selection of groceries offered at local Walmart stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order. Shipt connects members with a community of shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to 24 hours in advance.

Shipt members have access to unlimited free delivery for orders over $35. To sign up for Shipt, learn more about the service and availability, or redeem the new member special offer, visit Shipt.com/okc.

Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to work closely with local charities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in and around Oklahoma City. To kick off the launch and celebrate the hard work of some of Oklahoma City's most dedicated charities, Shipt will donate $10 for each membership sold prior to July 14 (up to $50,000) to the member's choice of the following organizations: Meals on Wheels of Oklahoma City or the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 25 million households in 49 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt sources groceries from local Walmart stores, however, the company is not endorsed by or affiliated with Walmart.

