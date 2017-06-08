THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") (TSX VENTURE: MEX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Roca Verde Exploracion de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Roca Verde"), has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the Pepe, Pepe Tres and San Jose concessions (the "Concessions") at its Las Minas property from the current owners (the "Owners"). The Concessions form the core of the Las Minas property and encompass six highly mineralized zones, including the El Dorado/Juan Bran and Santa Cruz zones. An initial mineral resource estimate is currently underway for these two zones and is scheduled for completion in July, 2017.

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Roca Verde has agreed to acquire the Concessions in consideration for the following payments to the Owners:

-- an initial payment of US$433,333 plus Value Added Tax, payable upon execution of the Purchase Agreement (the "Initial Payment"); -- six equal payments of US$22,000 plus Value Added Tax, payable monthly commencing on December 5, 2017 with the final payment due on May 7, 2018 (the "Monthly Payments"); and -- a final payment of US$866,666 plus Value Added Tax, payable on or before December 5, 2018 (the "Final Payment" and, together with the Initial Payment and the Monthly Payments, the "Consideration").

The Initial Payment has been paid in full. If the Final Payment is made prior to the date on which any of the Monthly Payments are due, any Monthly Payment that would have been due after the date upon which the Final Payment is made shall no longer be payable. Upon payment of the Consideration, ownership and full title to the Concessions shall be automatically transferred to Roca Verde.

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, upon the transfer of the Concessions, the Owners shall retain a 1.5% NSR royalty (the "Royalty"), of which one third may be purchased by Roca Verde for US$500,000 plus Value Added Tax. Roca Verde has a right of first refusal on the Royalty in the event that the Owners intend to transfer all or part of the Royalty.

Brian Robertson, President and CEO stated, "This agreement, which secures Mexican Gold's right to acquire ownership of these key core concessions, marks a major milestone for Mexican Gold. I wish to thank the property owners for their kind co-operation and unwavering support for Mexican Gold. We now look forward to the initial mineral resource estimate for the El Dorado/Juan Bran and Santa Cruz zones and the continuing advancement and development of this highly mineralized property."

About Las Minas

The Las Minas Project hosts near-surface gold, silver and copper skarn mineralization and high-grade gold-silver epithermal vein deposits. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions covering approximately 1,616 hectares (3,995 acres), with numerous small scale, past-producing mines and a number of untested targets.

The district is host to one of the largest under explored gold-silver copper skarn systems known in Mexico, and has a production history that extends back to the Aztec era. The Las Minas granodiorite intrusive measures approximately 10 kilometres in diameter and underlies the Las Minas concessions. The mineralization controls and association with magnetite appear to be similar to the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits.

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Mexican Gold is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the structure, terms and timing of the acquisition, whether the acquisition will be completed, the timing for completion of a mineral resource estimate, the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits, anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs, future operations, results of exploration, prospects, commodity and precious metals prices, future work programs, anticipated financial and operational results, capital expenditures and objectives and the completion and timing of mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks identified in the Company's disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

