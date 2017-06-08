MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multiplatform music services provider, today announced the launch of Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, and Stingray Karaoke available now on Amazon Channels. Amazon Prime members in the U.S. can now subscribe to each channel for $6.99 per month after the 7-day free trial to access unlimited channel streaming.

Stingray Karaoke Launch date: June 8, 2017 Subscription price: $6.99/month after the free trial -- An extensive catalog of more than 13,000 songs in the style of today's most popular stars and legends of decades past. -- Music genres include pop, rock, country, R&B - hip-hop, Disney favorites, and more. -- A monthly subscription to Stingray Karaoke provides Amazon Prime members the ability to grab the mic and belt out their favorite tunes whenever the mood strikes. -- New songs added regularly. Stingray Classica Launch date: June 22, 2017 Subscription price: $6.99/month after the free trial -- The world's premium SVOD classical music catalog featuring hundreds of the greatest operas, ballets, concerts, and documentaries filmed in the highest quality. -- With a monthly subscription, Amazon Prime members will have a reserved front row seat at the world's most prestigious performances, including 50 premieres a year, from the comfort of their own home. -- All productions showcased on Stingray Classica were recorded in renowned concert venues, festivals and opera houses such Carnegie Hall, the Orchestre de Paris, the Lucerne Festival, the Teatro alla Scalla, the Bayerische Staatsoper, the San Francisco Opera, etc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stingray Classica Programming Highlights (summer 2017): Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra - The Inaugural Concert, Hollywood in Vienna - A Tribute to Randy Newman, Mozart - Die Entfurung aus dem Serail, Rudolf Buchbinder in Salzburg, Verdi - Aida, and more! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stingray DJAZZ Launch date: June 22, 2017 Subscription price: $6.99/month after the free trial -- The only SVOD catalog fully dedicated to jazz and its related genres. -- A monthly subscription on Amazon Channels provides access to hundreds of jazz concerts filmed at the smallest underground venues and on the grandest stages. -- From bebop to jazz fusion, from reggae to funk and the blues, Stingray DJAZZ has it all. -- Tune in for the jazz you already love and to discover new genres and artists. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stingray DJAZZ Programming highlights (summer 2017): Louis 'Satchmo' Armstrong and His All Stars, Charles Bradley at the Cigale, China Moses: 'Whatever' at Jazz a Ramatuelle, Ella Fitzgerald in Brussels: The American Songbook, Gregory Porter at the Blue Note Festival, and more! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"We are thrilled to have concluded an agreement that brings our high-quality, curated music programming to Amazon Prime members through Amazon Channels," said Eric Boyko, President, Cofounder, and CEO of Stingray. "Accessing content with ease on multiple platforms has become a requirement for viewers. We are committed to building long-lasting relationships and finding new distribution opportunities that respond to their needs. Amazon Channels is particularly positioned to deliver solutions that will open the door to new market sectors for Stingray content."

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, NatureVision TV, Yokee Music, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has over 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com.

