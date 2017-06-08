Previously on the G-Cloud 8 Framework, Appian Continues to Demonstrate Commitment to Fast, Reliable and Secure Service in the Cloud



RESTON, Va., 2017-06-08 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that its low-code platform for digital transformation is available on the G-Cloud 9 framework. G-Cloud 9 is a digital marketplace that enables the UK public sector to find people and technology for projects across the government.



Appian's application platform as a service (aPaaS) enables organizations to create unique, mission-critical applications that automate business processes, improve the customer journey, optimize operations, and more. In order to remain competitive, organizations must create agile processes and methods that allow for rapid change and the ability to adjust to customer needs. Appian's low-code approach empowers organizations to do these things with its unique technology, while lowering costs and streamlining business operations.



"At Appian, we understand the importance of moving into the digital realm and the competitive advantage it brings organizations across all industries," said Paul Maguire, VP of Europe, Appian. "Having been a part of the G-Cloud Framework for several years, we have a strong record of customer satisfaction across the public sector and look forward to continuing our efforts in G-Cloud 9. We are committed to providing a fast, easy, powerful and secure platform that can work seamlessly in the cloud, whether private or public."



The G-Cloud Framework is made possible by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) which is focused on providing commercial services to the public sector and saving money for the taxpayer. They are able to do this by combining policy, offering advice, pre-vetting quality offerings and allowing organizations to conduct direct buying.



Appian Cloud is available in more than 20 availability zones in eight countries. Appian continues to expand its cloud presence, partnering with AWS and adding several additional regions in 2017, with new data centers in Canada, France and the U.K., to name a few. By expanding regional availability, Appian is making it easier than ever for global enterprises to make the move to cloud architectures for their mission-critical applications.



Appian Cloud is deployed across a wide variety of industries including public sector, financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, and others. Appian public sector Cloud customers includes large complex organisations such as the United States Department of Agriculture, Australia's Queensland Government and the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the UK, amongst many others around the world.



In addressing the security landscape and concerns around the cloud environment, Appian Cloud has an extensive collection of security accreditations, making it a highly trusted platform for rapid application development. Appian is accredited for HIPAA, SOC 2 and SOC 3, The PCI Data Security Standard, G-Cloud 9 Framework and more. Appian Cloud also offers reliability with 24×7 system monitoring, and a 99.95% uptime SLA.



For more information on Appian Cloud, click here.



About Appian Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our continued efforts in G-Cloud 9 and commitments to serving the public sector with cloud deployments, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our dependence on Amazon Web Services to operate our cloud offering, risks related to selling subscriptions to governmental entities and heavily regulated organizations and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on May 26, 2017, and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



For Information Contact: Ben Farrell VP, Corporate Communications +1 703.442.1067 ben.farrell@appian.com