Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 June 2017 at 14.00



ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND BRACKNOR INVESTMENT



The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment announced on 19 April 2017, resolved to withdraw the second convertible notes tranche of EUR 250,000 and to issue to Bracknor Investment in total 250 convertible notes and in total 25,000,000 warrants related thereto.



In Mikkeli on 8 June 2017



Valoe Corporation



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



For more information: CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082 email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.