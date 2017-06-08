Questionmark, global provider of assessment technologies and solutions, has announced today their acceptance to supply SaaS (Software-as-a-service) which will help to deliver high-quality cloud services to Public Sector organisations across the UK.

The UK Government G-Cloud is an initiative aimed at streamlining the process by which public-sector bodies procure cloud-based applications and solutions. Organisations approved to host on G Cloud are government vetted and enable government associations to dramatically reduce the time spent procuring services and connect with suppliers that fit their needs in a much more effective, time efficient way.

Government and public sector organisations handle some of the most sensitive data. The G-Cloud marketplace offers these organisations quick access to accepted suppliers who can deliver services that meet their strict requirements and high standards. With the immense pressure that government bodies are under to spend in the right places, G-Cloud provides the ideal framework to purchase cost-effective, high quality services in an efficient manner.

"As a key provider to the public sector, we are delighted to be selected as a supplier within the latest iteration of the UK Government G-Cloud Framework, G-Cloud 9" says John Kleeman, Founder and Executive Director, Questionmark. "It is crucial that organisations moving their operations from a traditional in-house environment to the cloud, have their data protected to a high level of security. Questionmark's assessment technologies deliver this assurance and give government agencies worldwide, trustable and easy to use assessment technology."

Questionmark's assessment management system enables testing professionals, trainers and educators to author, deliver and report on tests, exams, quizzes and surveys. More information is available in the digital marketplace or you can click here to request a demo of Questionmark OnDemand.

