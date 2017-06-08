4C Medical's Mitral Regurgitation Therapy to be Featured in 2017 TVT Innovation Forum

Novel Supra-Annular Implant is One of Five Innovations to be Highlighted

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --4C Medical Technologies, Inc., a developer of minimally invasive therapies for structural heart disease, today announced that its medical device therapy for mitral regurgitation (MR) will be featured in the Innovation Forum at the Transcatheter Valve Therapies (TVT) conference June 14-17, 2017 in Chicago, IL. The company is developing the first novel MR therapy that preserves the native mitral valve and left ventricle using supra-annular, atrial-only fixation technology. The design eliminates known issues of other transcatheter MR replacement technologies which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle.

The TVT Innovation Forum, which takes place opening night, is the preeminent session featuring new technological developments in the field of transcatheter valve therapy. Martin B. Leon, MD and Gregg W. Stone, MD, two of TVT's course directors, will moderate the 1-hour session which begins at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 14 in the Sheraton Chicago Ballroom IV-VII.

Philippe Généreux, MD will present "4C Medical Valve: A Novel Transcatheter MR Treatment Technology" at 7:48 pm and facilitate the subsequent roundtable discussion with audience Q&A. Dr. Généreux is Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute of Morristown Medical Center (Morristown, NJ) and a practicing Interventional Cardiologist at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal (Montreal, Canada).

"We are honored to be one of the five concepts recognized for its unique innovation," said Robert Thatcher, CEO of 4C Medical Technologies, Inc. "Our team has made significant progress over the past year to develop and evaluate the first-of-its-kind supra-annular implant design, and this presentation is the ideal forum to introduce our novel MR therapy to the clinical community."

About Mitral Regurgitation

Mitral regurgitation (MR) is a common heart valve disease affecting nearly 10 percent of Americans aged ‰¥75 years.1 MR occurs when the mitral valve leaflets do not close properly and allow blood in the left ventricle to leak back into the left atrium. It is a progressive disease and if left untreated, MR can lead to atrial fibrillation, pulmonary hypertension, heart failure and death.

About 4C Medical Technologies, Inc.

4C Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company developing minimally invasive therapies for structural heart disease, focusing initially on mitral regurgitation (MR) therapy and subsequently on tricuspid regurgitation therapy. The company's unique supra-annular implant is the first MR therapy with atrial-only fixation, thereby eliminating known issues associated with transcatheter MR replacement technologies which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle.

