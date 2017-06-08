GGX Gold Corp.: Gold Drop Property Multiple Gold Bearing Rock Samples Including 19.6 g/t Gold at Historic C.O.D Shaft and 14.1 g/t Gold at New Vein Showing Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce analytical results for initial rock samples collected during May 2017 at its high-grade Gold Drop property, located near Greenwood in southern British Columbia. Seven grab quartz vein samples collected at the Gold Drop Southwest Zone returned in excess of 1 gram per tonne gold (g/t Au). Two of these samples exceeded 10 g/t Au including a sample adjacent to the historic C.O.D. shaft (19.65 g/t Au) and a bedrock vein sample along a new access road which returned 14.1 g/t Au. This new vein showing is approximately 680 metres northeast of the C.O.D. shaft. The property covers geologically prospective ground in the well-mineralized Greenwood Mining Division. The property hosts numerous low-sulfide, gold and silver bearing quartz veins or vein systems, four of which were previously mined. One focus of the current work is to locate and sample reported veins and document historic workings. Such work was conducted in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone during May 2017.

To see an image of the historic C.O.D mine Shaft, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/ggx6817a.jpg

During May 2017 the Company collected multiple rock samples at the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. Gold and silver bearing veins are reported in this area including the C.O.D. and Tel 2 gold - silver vein occurrences (B.C. MINFILE Occurrence No. 082ESE285 and082ESE287). The Company located the C.O.D. vein and historic C.O.D. shaft and other historic trenches and pits in this area during May. Rock samples were collected during the program at the C.O.D. vein at and close to the C.O.D. shaft; and from quartz veins northeast and northwest of the C.O.D. shaft. The samples were submitted to ALS Minerals in North Vancouver for gold analysis (Fire Assay and AAS). Select samples were also analyzed for 33 additional elements (Four Acid and ICP-AES). The Company has received analytical results for the first 20 samples collected. Seven of these rock samples exceeded 1 g/t Au (all being grab rock samples), listed in the following table:

To view the image of the samples, please click on teh following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/ggx6817b.jpg



This historic C.O.D. shaft is reported to be approximately 21 metres deep, and reported to have been sunk around 1900 on a gold bearing quartz vein (C.O.D. occurrence). The shaft was reported to have been de-watered in 1983 with the vein in the shaft being sampled. Historic 1980s trenches reportedly traced the vein to the southwest to the Tel 2 occurrence. The quartz vein in the shaft (C.O.D occurrence) is reported to be 1.22 metres wide, striking northeast - southwest. A 1988 diamond drill hole reported adjacent to the shaft was reported to intersect 7.4 g/t Au and 86.8 g/t Ag over 0.75 metres (true width of mineralization not reported). Chip samples during 1983 from the vein were reported to average 10.3 g/t Au and 102.6 g/t Ag over a length of 1.2 metres. A 1988 quartz vein grab sample from a trench southwest of the C.O.D. shaft was reported to return 20.8 g/t Au and 115.6 g/t Ag (Tel 2 gold and silver occurrence). This 1988 sample was reported as banded chalcedonic quartz.

Excavator trenching is underway now to further expose and trace the gold being veins sampled in May. Trenching in the area of sample V108005 is a high priority to Company management. This newly exposed quartz vein is on the approximate northeast trend of the C.O.D. vein. Samples V108003, V108007 and V108008 were also collected in this general area and further northeast of V108005. Trenching will test the area between the C.O.D shaft and this area of gold bearing veins.

Historic shaft in southwest region of Gold Drop Property, please click on the following link for the image:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/ggx6817c.jpg



To view an image of the sample sites, please click on the following image:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/ggx6817d.jpg



Readers are warned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a qualified person. Further work is required to verify that historical assays referred to in this News Release are accurate.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Barry Brown, Director

604-488-3900

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, the Company's information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon several factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, and the Company will be able to obtain required licenses and permits. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks including that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuating prices of metals; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; operating hazards and risks; and competition. There can be no assurance that economic resources will be discovered or developed at the Gold Drop Property. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, equipment failures, litigation, competition, fees charged by service providers and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.