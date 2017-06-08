Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005220/en/

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank Employees and Customers Provide 1 Million Meals to Fight Hunger Across its 10-State Footprint Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

NEW YORK -- Nickelodeon and (RED) Introduce (SPONGEBOB)RED, a New Product Collaboration to Raise Money and Awareness for the Fight against AIDS Source: Nickelodeon

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Feeds Launches "Summers Without Hunger" Reusable Bag Campaign June 7 Source: Food Lion

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines -- Wells Fargo Team Members Raise Money for Chosen Beneficiaries Source: Wells Fargo Company

PARIS SINGAPORE -- FINALCAD Provides In-Kind Software Grant to billionBricks to Bring Higher Quality Buildings to Disadvantaged Populations Source: FINALCAD

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem affirms its strong support for the Paris Climate Agreement Source: Xylem

PLANO, Texas -- Rent-A-Center Raises $114,000 for North Texas Food Bank Source: Rent-A-Center, Inc.

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem Honored for Engaging Colleagues in Service Around the Globe Source: Xylem Inc.

CHICAGO -- 2017 Halo Awards Honor Top Social Good Initiatives Source: Engage for Good

NEW YORK -- Morgan Stanley Launches 24-Hours of Continuous Volunteer Activities Worldwide to Help in the Fight Against Childhood Hunger Source: Morgan Stanley

LONDON -- New Marine Stewardship Council Report Highlights the Role of Certification in Delivering Sustainable Development Goals Source: Marine Stewardship Council

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews.

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly digital video news program that features the top trending news releases that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005220/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600