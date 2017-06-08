Ningbo to Strengthen the 'Belt and Road' Trade Ties At the 3rd China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo

NINGBO, China, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo will be held in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, from Jun 8 to 12, 2017. Showcasing products from Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, the event will demonstrate Ningbo's achievement in building trade ties with CEE countries, and serve as a platform for cooperation.

Ningbo, a renowned and important port city in China, is one of the starting points of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. Since the debut of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, Ningbo has stepped up its efforts to open up its business sector to foreign investment, competition and expertise.

The five-day event will see more than 3,000 unique products from the 16 CEE countries on display at the Ningbo International Conference Center. Other highlights include a forum on customs cooperation between China and CEE countries aiming to facilitate logistics, a summit of mayors to talk about "intelligent" transportation, and a business matching event focusing on cross-border e-commerce.

As the host city of the event since 2015, Ningbo has enjoyed robust growth in trade with the CEE countries. By the end of 2016, the total value of all imports and exports between the city and the 16 CEE countries reached US$2.4 billion. Ningbo is home to 78 projects built by investors from the CEE countries.

The event boosts international trade and introduces more cooperation opportunities for Ningbo-based businesses and the CEE countries. Hungary has set up trade and cultural facilities in the Ningbo-CEEC Industrial Park. In the Ningbo Imported Commodity Center, local and foreign business people established country-themed pavilions selling products from the CEE countries.

"By offering more opportunities and platforms to strengthen ties, we will build Ningbo into a first-choice importing gateway and a hub for bringing in more commodities from the CEE countries," said Yijun Tang, deputy Party chief of the provincial government of Zhejiang and Party chief of the municipal government of Ningbo.

About the China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo

The China-CEEC (Central & Eastern European countries) Investment and Trade Expo is a major project declared in the Belgrade Guidelines and Suzhou Guidelines for Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries. It is also the first expo that is focused on trade and investment between China and the CEE countries.

