Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE MKT: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will host its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast in conjunction with the meeting. Please see below for details:

The AGM will be held at the Sutton Place Hotel, 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

Following the adjournment of the AGM, Clive Johnson, President and CEO, and other B2Gold senior executives will provide a review of 2016 and a general corporate update.

If you are unable to attend in person you may access the AGM by dialing the operator prior to the scheduled start time at +1 416-406-0743 (local), +1 800-806-5484 (Canada/US toll free) or via international dial-in: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=9P1R8008065484. The passcode is 8414217#. You may also listen to the event via webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175978. A playback version of the AGM will be available for one week after the event by dialing +1 905-694-9451 (local) or 1-800-408-3053 (Canada/US toll free). The passcode is 2484141#. These details are also available on our website: www.b2gold.com/investors/upcoming_events/.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is one of the fastest-growing intermediate gold producers in the world. Founded in 2007, today, the Company has four operating mines, one mine under construction and numerous exploration projects in various countries, including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso and Finland. Construction of the Company's Fekola Mine in southwest Mali is approximately three months ahead of schedule and on budget, and is projected to commence production on October 1, 2017. As a result, the Company is well positioned to maintain its low-cost structure and growth profile.

Based on current assumptions and updates to B2Gold's current year guidance and long-term mine plans, the Company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces (including estimated pre-commercial production from the Fekola Mine of between 45,000 and 55,000 ounces); and in 2018 significantly increasing to between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces, with the inclusion of the anticipated first full-year of commercial production at the Fekola Mine.

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Vice President, Investor Relations

604-681-8371

imaclean@b2gold.com

Katie Bromley

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

604-681-8371

kbromley@b2gold.com

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth, production estimates and anticipated timing of construction and production at Fekola. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with the volatility of metal prices and our common shares; risks and dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; risk of not achieving production, cost or other estimates; risk that actual production, development plans and costs differ materially from the estimates in our feasibility studies; risks related to hedging activities and ore purchase commitments; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; uncertainty about the outcome of negotiations with the Government of Mali; risks related to environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; availability of financing and financing risks; risks related to operations in foreign countries and compliance with foreign laws; risks related to remote operations and the availability adequate infrastructure, fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks; risks related to reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; challenges to title or surface rights; dependence on key personnel and ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; changes in tax laws; community support for our operations including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; the audit by the DENR in relation to our Masbate Gold Project and the final outcome thereof; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Form 40-F, which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.