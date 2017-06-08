

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced the initiation of ENLIGHTEN-Early, a supportive study in the ENLIGHTEN clinical development program for ALKS 3831, an investigational, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate designed to be a broad-spectrum treatment for schizophrenia. ENLIGHTEN-Early is a 12-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, phase 3 study comparing the weight gain profile of ALKS 3831 to olanzapine in approximately 250 young adults with schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder or bipolar I disorder who are early in their illness. Safety and tolerability will also be evaluated in the study.



ALKS 3831 is composed of samidorphan, a new molecular entity co-formulated with the established antipsychotic agent, olanzapine, in a single bilayer tablet. It is designed to provide the strong antipsychotic efficacy of olanzapine and a differentiated safety profile with favorable weight and metabolic properties.



