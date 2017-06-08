POINT ROBERTS, WA and DELTA, BC--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including mining stocks releases an exclusive podcast interview with Edward Karr, the President, CEO and Chairman of US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: DRAM) following a recent update from the Company.

US Gold Corp.'s recent press release detailing the exploration results of their Keystone property indicates exciting prospects for the site.(https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-gold-corp-provides-2016-162611086.html)

The Keystone project, which was acquired in its entirety by US Gold Corp. in May 2016, comprises 479 claims over an area of roughly 15 square miles. It is located on the Cortez Trend about 10 miles south of the "Pipeline" and "Cortez Hills" sites, which are two of the largest mines in North America boasting 20-25 million ounces of gold reserves and 15 million respectively.

Edward Karr, the President, CEO and Chairman of US Gold Corp, (NASDAQ: DRAM) said that the findings of the 2016 exploration team evidence strong geological similarities between Keystone and those other sites which have the company very excited for the future of the project.

"Our entire team believe that the geology, the stratigraphy of the rocks on Keystone look to be very similar to Cortez Hills and Pipeline to the north," he said. "We think that this can be a very prospective property."

According to Karr, a huge asset to the team is US Gold Corp. Vice President and Head of Exploration Dave Mathewson. Mathewson, a geologist and explorer, has over 35 years of exploration experience in Nevada alone.

"Dave Mathewson is really one of the premier exploration geologists in Nevada and North America," he said. "He has a real methodology that he goes through for exploration success time and time again. He likes to identify these real grassroot opportunities and then he comes in with modern exploration techniques."

In a quote from US Gold Corp.'s recent press release, Mathewson expressed confidence in the company's prospects at Keystone.

"The best gold deposit districts in the world lie within north-northwest trending structural breaks, indicated by right lateral dislocations in the Sr. 706 line, along the flank of the Paleozoic continental margin in Nevada," Mathewson said. "US Gold Corp. controls one of the best gold projects in Nevada."

Karr feels that the market for gold in general looks promising, with prices higher than they've been for some time, and the performance of cryptocurrencies possibly being a positive indication of the future of gold.

"We are a stone's throw away from $1300 an ounce -- this is a seven month high," he said. "When I look and I see these cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum at all times highs, it's amazing the runs they've had. I think those are canaries in the coalmine for something to come in the precious metals sector."

About US Gold Corp.

US Gold Corp is a publicly traded U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. US Gold Corp has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. Copper King is located in South East Wyoming and has a historical Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) done by Mine Development Associates in 2012 for Strathmore Minerals Corporation. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez trend in Nevada, identified and consolidated by Dave Mathewson. For more information about US Gold Corp, please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

