Maine-Based Payments Solutions Company Achieves 2017 Certification from Great Place to Work

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, today announced that it has been certified as a "Great Place to Work" in 2017 by Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

The certification is based on the results of a Trust Index Survey of 2,047 WEXers that's over 80% of our total global workforce. On key metrics, employees were overwhelmingly positive about the WEX workplace and culture:

Great atmosphere 92% positive Great pride 92% positive Great communication: 89% positive Great bosses: 88% positive Great challenges 86% positive Great rewards: 86% positive

"Our values and our employees' leadership qualities translate into a compelling culture which is core to who are at WEX and to how we win in competitive marketplaces," said Melissa Smith, president and CEO of WEX. "We are honored to be included on this list of great places to work. As we continue to grow the business, we intend to build upon our culture to ensure WEX is a thriving place to work now and into the future."

WEX has numerous programs in place to support culture, philanthropy and wellness. Programs include a fully-paid one month sabbatical for tenured employees, a company-wide wellness program that includes six weeks of parental leave for both mothers and fathers, on top of standard US leave, and two paid days a year to be used as "Volunteer Time Off" to give back to the community.

The survey found that employees also believe that at WEX management is honest and ethical in its business practices (84 percent), employees say they can take time off from work when they think it's necessary (83 percent), and that they are proud to tell others they work at WEX (82 percent).

The Great Place to Work WEX review can be found here: http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/wex-inc

For more information about WEX and to explore job opportunities, please visit: www.wexinc.com

Methodology

This review is based on 2,047 employee surveys with an 80% participation rate and with a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 0.8. It was published on May 22, 2017.

About WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing 10 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Norway and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,700 associates. The company has been publicly traded since 2005, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEX." For more information, visit www.wexinc.com and follow WEX on Twitter at @WEXIncNews.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries. Great Place to Work provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in over 50 countries across six continents.

