Electronic Health Record Market to Reach US$38.29 Billion by 2025: Government Sanctions and Incentives Encourage Players

The global market for electronic health record (EHR) features a largely fragmented vendor landscape, with the presence of a large number of small and large players and the top five companies cumulatively accounting for a nearly 44% of the overall market in 2016. Leading vendors in the global EHR market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their reach across high-growth potential regional markets, consolidate consumer base, and strengthen their market presence.

Quality Systems, Inc. acquired HealthFusion, a developer of cloud-based EHRs for physician practices, towards the end of 2015. The acquisition is anticipated to enhance the market share of Quality Systems' in SaaS-based healthcare products in ambulatory market segment. In addition, this acquisition will add over 3,000 physician practices, ambulatory centers and medical billing services who employ HealthFusion's EHR to Quality Systems' client base.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global EHR market was valued at US$23.22 bn in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025, to reach an estimated value of US$38.29 bn by 2025.

Hospitals to Remain Leading Users of Electronic Health Records

In the end user segment, hospitals are among the most prominent buyers as 65% of the hospitals across the globe have installed some form of EHR in 2015 compared to 54% in 2014. The segment is expected to remain the top end-use sector of the global EHR market over the forecast period, exhibiting a promising 5.1% CAGR over the report's forecast period.

Geographically, North America, which is the cumulative market for the U.S. and Canada, accounted for a massive 46.2% of the global market in 2016, primarily due to favorable government policies such as pay for value and rapid inclination towards installation of EHR platforms across care providers segment. Europe and Asia Pacific are also among the leading contributors of revenue to the global market and are expected to remain high-growth regions over the forecast period as well. The Asia Pacific market, especially, is expected to offer the most promising opportunities for growth in the EHR market with a thriving and rapidly digitizing healthcare industry in emerging economies such as India and China.

Vast Benefits of EHR Systems and Government Backing to Encourage Increased Adoption Globally

Significant advantages associated with EHR systems and financial incentives by government of various countries are among the major factors driving the growth of EHR market worldwide. Benefits of EHR systems include up-to-date patient information, reduced healthcare cost in the long-term scenario, quick access to patient-related data, reduced medical errors, increased patient participation and improved efficiency of healthcare providers. These advantages encourage healthcare providers to equip themselves with technically advanced EHR systems, and thereby drive the market growth.

During the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, financial incentives by governments in developed countries will also emerge as a key driving force for the global EHR market. Factors such as rapid technological advancement with data access through smartphones, need for improved efficiency and quality of service delivery to sustain in the intensively competitive healthcare industry, and increasing disposable income are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

This review of the global EHR market is based on a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, titled "Electronic Health Records Market (Installation Type - Web-based, Client Server-based, and Software as Services; End Users - Hospitals, Physicians Office, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Installation

Web Based

Client Server Based

Software as Services

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by End User

Hospital

Physician Office

Ambulatory surgery centers

Others

Global Electronic Health Records Market, by Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Malaysia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Israel

Russia

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the World

