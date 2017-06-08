

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget surplus exceeded the official estimate due to higher income in May, the National Debt Office reported Thursday.



The central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 36.5 billion in May, compared to the estimated surplus of SEK 34 billion.



Tax income was around SEK 4 billion higher than calculated, which was mainly due to higher income from VAT. Meanwhile, the Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 5.6 billion lower than calculated.



Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.8 billion higher than calculated, data showed.



During twelve-month ended May, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 47.2 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX