VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has appointed advisory board member and industry-leading expert Hugo Alves to the position of President and Director of the Company.

Hugo is currently a corporate and commercial Partner at Bennett Jones LLP where he founded and built the firm's Cannabis Group, the leading cannabis-focused legal advisory business in the country. Hugo has acted as lead counsel or played a key role in many of the most transformative transactions in the regulated Canadian cannabis industry since its inception and is widely regarded, domestically and globally, as a Canadian cannabis industry pioneer and its leading legal advisor with one of the broadest client and professional networks in the sector.

Hugo represents clients in virtually every segment of the cannabis industry including licensed producers, licensed producer applicants, licensed dealers, cannabis product hardware companies, seed-to-sale software providers, design-build firms, cultivation technology developers, cannabis-focused clinical businesses, e-commerce platforms, community building platforms and cannabis branding companies. In addition, Hugo is pro bono counsel to Cannabis Canada and Canadians for Fair Access to Medical Marijuana and is an Adjunct Professor at Western Law School where he teaches "Medical Marijuana: Law & Practice", a law school course which he designed and the first of its kind in Canada.

Chuck Rifici stated, "We could not be more pleased to invite one of the industry's most knowledgeable participants to the Cannabis Wheaton team to take a hands-on role in helping shape the future of Cannabis Wheaton as the new industry leader with its LP-2.0 platform. Hugo's reputation as a relationship builder, tireless worker and value creator is second to none. It speaks volumes and affirms our vision that someone with Hugo's pedigree and reputation would leave a long-standing and incredibly successful law practice to join our team and build this business with us.

His deep understanding of the industry, strategic vision and his comprehensive relationships across all industry verticals will prove invaluable as we drive forward with our ambitious plan to facilitate growth and create value for our streaming partners and shareholders."

Hugo noted, "I am extremely excited to take the helm alongside Chuck at Cannabis Wheaton. The decision to jump into industry was not one that I took lightly. I truly enjoy the practice of law, work with some of the most talented lawyers in the world at Bennett Jones and am grateful for all of the wonderful clients and friends who allow me to be part of their advisory teams and businesses. Over the years I have been presented with many opportunities to join industry, but leaving Bennett Jones has never been something that I've actively considered.

I played a meaningful role in developing the Cannabis Wheaton platform and it is a business model that I wholeheartedly believe in. When presented with the opportunity to join the Cannabis Wheaton management team I knew that it was an opportunity that I had to take. The flexibility and potential of the Cannabis Wheaton platform is hugely compelling to me from a strategic perspective. I can't wait to begin working with and helping all of Cannabis Wheaton's streaming partners and implementing a strategic vision which I believe will make Cannabis Wheaton one of the world's leading cannabis companies.

Finally, I want to say thank-you to my family and all of my colleagues, partners, clients and friends for all of the encouragement and support that they have shown me throughout my years of legal practice and more recently as I considered embarking on this next chapter of my career."

Hugo will commence his new role with Cannabis Wheaton after a short period of transition from Bennett Jones in order to ensure an orderly succession of his legal practice and ongoing client matters to the other senior members of Bennett Jones' Cannabis Group.

