At pv magazine's 5th Quality Roundtable at Intersolar Europe 2017, experts from the solar industry looked into holistic approaches to quality management for the lifetime of projects looking at selection of components and legal and technical issues.

Connector problems, including mismatches between different manufacturers, are some of the most common issues cited among reasons for declining solar plant performance.

According to Stephan Padlewski, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...