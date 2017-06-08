Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-08 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Listing and Surveillance Committee decided on June 8, 2017 to approve the application and respective appendixes of UPP & CO KAUNO 53 OÜ and to admit the subordinated bonds to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The first trading day of UPP & CO KAUNO 53 OÜ subordinated bonds is June 12, 2017.



Additional info:



------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's name UPP & CO KAUNO 53 OÜ ------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name UPP ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3300111152 ------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 17.04.2022 ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 4 700 ------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value 4 700 000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name UPPB080022FA -------------------------------------------------------



UPP & CO KAUNO 53 OÜ was advised by Certified Adviser Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS during the procedure of admission to trading.



UPP & CO KAUNO 53 OÜ Company Description and Terms and Conditions of Note Issue are enclosed.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



