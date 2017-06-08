Metsä Group Stock Exchange Release 8 June 2017 at 2.30 pm EEST



M.Sc (Engineering) Ismo Nousiainen has been appointed the deputy CEO of Metsä Fibre Oy, a part of Metsä Group, as of 1 August 2017 and the CEO of Metsä Fibre and a member of Metsä Group Executive Management Team as of 1 January 2018. Nousiainen has worked for Metsä Fibre since 2001. Since 2008 he has been in charge of Metsä Fibre's production.



Metsä Fibre's current CEO Ilkka Hämälä starts as the CEO of Metsäliitto Cooperative on 1 January 2018 and as the President and CEO of Metsä Group on 1 April 2018.



