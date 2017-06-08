

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is closely observing the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 am ET. The ongoing election in the U.K is also a major focus of the day. The political situation in Qatar that is yet to be resolved, even after interventions is also a concern for the Market. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are trading mostly up. Initial trends in the U.S. Futures market suggest that Wall Street will open on a positive note.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 37 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 10.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 37.46 points or 0.2 percent to 21,173.69, the Nasdaq climbed 22.32 points or 0.4 percent to 6,297.38 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.81 points or 0.2 percent to 2,433.14.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for New Claims consensus of 241K, down from 248K a year ago.



The Census Bureau quarterly services survey for the first quarter is expected at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the information revenue was 0.7 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The previous weekly change was 81 bcf.



3-year, 10-year Treasury Note auction and 30-year bond auction will be held 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The prior year level was $4.460 trillion.



The Fed's Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $37.7 billion.



In the corporate sector, SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced an agreement with a consortium led by GL Capital Management GP Ltd to be acquired for $11.18 per share. The deal is worth $605 million and is expected to clse in the current calendar year.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. Most regional markets reversed early losses after Chinese trade data beat estimates.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 10.01 points or 0.32 percent to 3,150.33 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 88.90 points or 0.34 percent to 26,063.06.



Japanese shares gave up early gains to end lower. The Nikkei average dropped 75.36 points or 0.38 percent to 19,909.26, while the broader Topix index shed 0.42 percent to finish at 1,590.41.



Australian shares closed higher after three days of losses as encouraging data out of China and a rebound in oil prices in Asian deals. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 9.40 points or 0.17 percent at 5,676.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 7 points or 0.12 percent higher at 5,714.80.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is p 23.07 points or 0.44 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 61.49 points or $0.49 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 1.86 points or 0.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is loosing 3.87 points or 0.04 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is up 0.66 percent.



