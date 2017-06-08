

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTX), a therapeutics company developing regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy, on Thursday reported patient satisfaction and surveillance for cancer recurrences following use of Cytori Cell Therapy for breast reconstruction following partial mastectomy and radiation for breast cancer treatment.



The company announced the publication of long-term follow-up data on Cytori Technology.



This Cytori-supported, investigator-initiated study, which was peer-reviewed and published in June 2017 edition of Surgery Today, followed ten patients treated with a single therapeutic administration of Cytori Cell Therapy at Kyushu University. None of the ten patients experienced cancer recurrence or new cancer formation through a median of 8.5 years of follow up.



Scarring and tissue volume loss, particularly following extirpative surgery and adjuvant radiation therapy remains a significant reconstructive problem for survivors of breast cancer. Cytori's technology is available to doctors in Japan under the new regenerative medicine regulations for reconstructive purposes.



The company noted that several pre-clinical and clinical studies suggest that Cytori Cell Therapy has potential to help alter markers and outcomes related to fibrosis characterized by tissue fibrosis, irrespective of the etiology of the fibrosis.



Currently, there are three ongoing clinical trials involving Cytori Cell Therapy in which fibrosis is an important pathophysiologic feature of the primary disease.



