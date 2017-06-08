

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the ECB releases the outcome of its governing council meeting in Frankfurt. The bank is expected to keep its refi rate at zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.4 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, greenback and the pound, it retreated from an early high against the Swiss franc.



The euro was worth 1.1237 against the greenback, 123.72 against the yen, 0.8681 against the pound and 1.0861 against the franc as of 7:40 am ET.



