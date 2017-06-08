AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --



WHO: Kilopass Technology, Inc., the leading provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP) will exhibit at the 2017 TSMC Europe OIP Ecosystem Forum and Europe Technology Symposium.

WHAT: Learn how Kilopass antifuse eNVM IP -- enabled at TSMC as part of the TSMC IP9000 program from 180nm to 16nm and beyond -- is providing security and code storage for automotive applications. With memory solutions in process variations including general purpose, low power, ultra-low power, high voltage, etc., Kilopass OTP NVM meets ISO/TS 16949, ISO 26262 ASIL, and SEC-Q100 -- automotive quality, safety, and reliability requirements, respectively in TSMC 16nm and soon the 10nm and 7nm process nodes.

WHEN: Monday, 6/12/2017 and Tuesday, 6/13/2017; from 800 until 1630.

WHERE: Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol; Schiphol Boulevard 701; Amsterdam, 1118BN Netherlands

About Kilopass

Kilopass Technology, Inc., is the leader in embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP). Its patented technologies of one-time programmable (OTP) NVM solutions have boundless capacity to scale to advanced CMOS process geometries. They are portable to every major foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM), and meet market demands for increased integration, higher densities, lower cost, low-power management, better reliability and improved security. Trusted by today's best-known brands, Kilopass' technology has been integrated by more than 170 customers, with 10-billion units shipped in over 400 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, analog and mixed-signal, and internet of things (IoT) chip designs. For more information, visit www.kilopass.com or email info@kilopass.com

