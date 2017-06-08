EATONTOWN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Yorktel (www.yorktel.com) today announced that its mobile telehealth kit, FeatherMed has won the MedTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall Telehealth Solution."

MedTech Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. Award recipients are honored for their innovation, hard work and success in a range of categories, including Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and more.

"We are honored to win this innovation award and to be recognized alongside such esteemed healthcare technology leaders," said Yorktel SVP, Healthcare, Pete McLain. "FeatherMed is a niche product that fills a gap in the Telehealth market for a lightweight, portable unit to manage telehealth encounters on the fly in remote locations. FeatherMed is our latest example of Yorktel's continued focus on developing purpose-built products that meet specific needs in the Healthcare marketplace."

FeatherMed is an "on-the-go" telehealth kit for home care situations, emergency and crisis environments, and long-term care facilities. It is ideal for follow up care with patients discharged from hospitals, such as seniors, veterans and chronically ill patients as quickly and as efficiently as possible. Compliant with home healthcare regulations, FeatherMed delivers quality, efficient patient care in "off-site" settings away from the hospital.

Each kit is compact, durable, lightweight and portable, weighing only 12lbs. Packaged in a sleek, ergonomic, carrying case, FeatherMed is 50% lighter than comparable solutions. Utilizing a proprietary video compression technology, FeatherMed enables HD, encrypted, jitter-free, face-to-face patient consultations using bandwidth as low as 90 kb, compared to 700 kb required by other devices.

The latest release of the FeatherMed kits feature several advancements. For two-way video, the updated kits offer the choice of using either FeatherMed's built-in video application with data streaming software, or a separate video client compatible with a health delivery system's Cisco, Polycom, Vidyo, Skype for Business, or other video platform. A new modular design allows for various configurations to match the right medical device with any clinical application. Additional accessory options are available, giving health systems the ability to custom design their kit.

This year's MedTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.

"Yorktel's recognition as an innovator and industry leader is well-deserved," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Telehealth presents a tremendous opportunity to improve patient care and population health. Yorktel's innovation is helping advance health and medical technology adoption; we congratulate them on their success and look forward to future contributions that further enable positive patient outcomes."

The company's expansive suite of products and services for clinical application of video conferencing as part of a telehealth network is complemented by the consultative approach of its professional services team. Performing detailed review of workflows, user types, existing solutions, networks, infrastructure, and preferred forms of collaboration, allows Yorktel to recommend, design, deploy, and manage telehealth solutions to support current and future needs. Very important to note, is how Yorktel's custom training programs increased comfort levels to accelerate usage and improve the ROI on the Telehealth investment.

"Yorktel is committed to leveraging its more than 30 years of video communications experience to improve access to healthcare," added McLain. "Quicker access to care means more lives saved, and FeatherMed outfits caregivers with portable, effective equipment to bring that care directly to patients wherever they are."

Yorktel makes telehealth possible by providing standards-based, encrypted video communications that support interoperability and mobile point-of-care platforms, connecting doctors, specialists and clinicians to patients everywhere. By virtue of its ISO 27001- certified, state-of-the art video network operations center (VNOC), Yorktel provides the assurance of video communication security and privacy, and best practices that adhere to protected health information standards and HIPAA compliance.

About Yorktel

Yorktel (www.yorktel.com) is a leading global provider of video cloud and managed services for large enterprise and federal government customers. Founded in 1985 and with offices throughout the US and EMEA, Yorktel enables customers to successfully integrate video into their operations -- from video conferencing to streaming, video event production, to digital signage. Yorktel designs, integrates and manages enterprise-wide video communications solutions. For more information, visit Yorktel online at http://www.yorktel.com or email knowmore@yorktel.com. Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp.

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.

