VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that its longtime director, Scott McDermid, has taken on the role of managing LEDCanada, a Canadian LED manufacturer and distributor of commercial-grade LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and more. LED Canada's prior manager, Rob Huston, is moving to the role of technology officer. Last month the Company announced that it sold out of its exclusive line of Scorpion LED COB Grow Lights, which recently passed Intertek's ETL certification process. With Mr. McDermid's experience as a successful manager, Future Farm is now able to quickly and seamlessly implement its planned sales and marketing strategy for LED Canada into the flourishing North American cannabis cultivation market.

Mr. McDermid is a seasoned manager and real estate investor currently managing over $250,000,000 in real estate holdings across North America. He holds two degrees, one in sales and marketing and the other in business management, both from British Columbia Institute of Technology. "With our new LED Canada website (ledcanada.com) now live, I decided it was time to jump on board as we may now aggressively move forward into the fast-growing cannabis LED lighting market," comments Mr. McDermid. "We are just finishing up the testing of our grow lights and will be sharing the results in the next two weeks. We expect the results will position our Scorpion grow lights as the best LED grow light value in terms of grams per watt in the cannabis market today."

"Having Scott on board as manager brings substantial opportunities to LED Canada, as he not only brings proven sales and management skills, but also strategic synergies," comments Bill Gildea, Chairman & CEO of Future Farm. Mr. Gildea continues, "We are lucky to have him join us during our rapid growth stage. Scott is in discussions with some of his tenants whom are licensed growers for large-scale orders of the Scorpion LED grow lights. Currently LED Canada is fielding multiple requests from growers both in the United States and from licensed producers in Canada whom are intrigued by the substantial money savings attained with LED grow lights, as well as the value in terms of grams per watt."

As previously announced, Future Farm is currently installing its Scorpion LED grow lights in a California cultivation facility and will be posting a video of this cultivation operation with investors in the coming weeks.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, Chairman & CEO

About Future Farm

The Company's business model includes developing and acquiring technologies that will position it as a leader in the evolution of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for the global production of various types of plants. Future Farm provides scalable, indoor CEA systems that utilize minimal land, water and energy regardless of climate, location or time of year and are customized to grow an abundance of crops close to consumers, therefore minimizing food miles and its impact to the environment. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generate yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land. The contained system provides many other benefits including seed to sale security, scalability, consistency due to year-round production, cost control, product safety and purity by eliminating environmental variability.

The Company is also in the business of designing and distributing LED lighting solutions utilizing the COB and MCOB technology. The Company is focused on delivering cost efficient lighting to North America via advanced e-commerce sites the Company owns and operates. LEDCanada.com which caters to B2B customers is a supplier of the newest and highest demand LED solutions. The Company also owns and operates COBGrowlights.com which caters to both large and small agriculture green houses and controlled cultivation centers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Future Farm Technologies, Inc.

Bill Gildea

CEO & Chairman

617.834.9467

bill@futurefarmtech.com



