Nexway, a leader in software, game and digital service monetization empowering companies to connect to the worldwide digital market, has appointed Renaud Sibel as new CEO, effective April 26th. Gilles Ridel, founder and former CEO became Chairman of the Supervisory Committee. Both moves continue a series of actions Nexway has undertaken to reinforce the company's commitment to accelerating growth and innovation.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005047/en/

Renaud Sibel, Nexway New CEO. (Photo: Nexway)

Renaud Sibel joined Nexway after being COO, EMEA at SAP HYBRIS. Gilles Ridel, Chairman, will continue to oversee company development, following his more than 15 years leading the business from inception through launch and its major growth phases.

Renaud brings with him a proven track record of scaling and leading hundred million-euros businesses through the global growth of cloud, monetization, billing and marketing solutions. He is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in general management and go-to-market strategies. He has helped customers of all sizes transform their business models to subscription, consumption or outcome based revenues. Previously he had been General Manager at SAP for Hybris Billing and Revenue Cloud solutions from launch to market dominance. He graduated from Grenoble School of Business and holds an executive program degree from ESSEC.

Gilles Ridel described Renaud's joining "as a move to reinforce Nexway's position as a market leader." He continued "Today, I am really proud to onboard such a talent at Nexway. Renaud brings with him experience and expertise in leading companies through innovation, customer success and partner development in a rapidly changing digital industry."

Renaud Sibel commented "I want to congratulate Gilles for his role pioneering a new industry, and for leading Nexway to what is it today. I am excited to join Nexway's team to accelerate its growth and to foster innovation, adapt its go-to-market, and deliver an ever-increasing value to its customers and business network

"Our new CEO will thrive in a highly dynamic environment, be capable of optimizing customers' experiences and transform their businesses, create strong differentiation and build competitive advantage in the Digital Economy" Gilles Ridel concluded.

"Challenge accepted" by Renaud Sibel.

About Nexway

Nexwayis a leader that empowers companies to monetize their business by connecting them to the worldwide digital market. Founded in 2002, Nexway has enjoyed rapid growth, thanks to strong and diversified partnerships. Based at Paris La Défense, France, with subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Morocco, Poland, and Japan. Leading companies who rely on Nexway include retailers Orange™, Yahoo! Japan™, Softwareload™, Best Buy™, Pão de Açúcar™, Amazon™; and publishers Kaspersky Lab™, Kingsoft™, Adobe™, 2K Games™, Big Fish™, ESET™, Avast Software™. Follow us on twitter @nexway and Linkedin

Journalists, investors and analysts: contact Nexway's Media Relations for any additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005047/en/

Contacts:

Nexway

Cécile ABESCAT, +33-1-55-17-15-89

cabescat@nexway.com