Global $92.9 Billion Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Analysis, By Service And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Analysis, By Service And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global biotechnology services outsourcing market is expected to reach USD 92.9 billion by 2025

Pharmaceutical industry has been adaptive of the function of outsourcing certain clinical and corporate functions as early as 2002. Among the services outsourced, clinical trial management and contract manufacturing were the forerunners. For instance, Johnson & Johnson was the first pharmaceutical company to outsource its applications development and maintenance (ADM).



In 2015, over USD 50.0 billion was spent on pharmaceutical R&D activities majorly on oncology, diabetes, and autoimmune therapy classes, which is expected to propel the biotechnology services outsourcing market growth over the forecast period.



Shrinking profit margins coupled with rising competition in the market space, and augmenting regulatory burden are other vital impact rendering factors. The pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. On the other hand, pending immigration legislations in the U.S. may hinder business economics and outsourcing risks.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in Europe are significantly investing in R&D in the recent year owing to rising demand for advanced medicines. This may be attributed to increasing aging population, incidence of chronic diseases, and communicable diseases.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



Consulting services are inclusive of regulatory compliance, remediation, and quality management systems consulting, which is expected to dominate the pharmaceutical services outsourcing market in 2025.

In 2013, the U.S. FDA revised the guidelines for registration trials of drugs used in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, thereby promoting growth of regulatory affairs services.

Other services such as contract manufacturing, product upgrade, and IT consulting services are projected to grow swiftly. Increasing focus on generic medicine and regional expansions in developing regions are some of the key contributing factors

Presence of cheap labor, skilled personnel and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry within the Asia Pacific region presents numerous opportunities for service providers, thereby representing a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period.

region presents numerous opportunities for service providers, thereby representing a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. Service based expertise may be found in players such QuintilesIMS, Parexel Corporation, Lachman Consultant Services, Inc., Concept Heidelberg GmbH, and others. These players compete on the basis of service quality, competitive pricing, and long-term relations with healthcare industry participants.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Services Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.8 Service pricing analysis



4 Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Services Outsourcing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Pharmaceutical/biotechnology services outsourcing market: Service movement analysis

4.2 Consulting services

4.2.2 Regulatory compliance

4.2.3 Remediation

4.2.4 Quality management

4.2.5 Other

4.3 Auditing & assessment

4.4 Regulatory affairs services

4.4.2 Clinical trial applications & product registration

4.4.3 Regulatory writing & publishing

4.4.4 Legal representation

4.4.5 Other

4.5 Product maintenance services

4.6 Product design & development

4.7 Product testing & validation

4.8 Training & education

4.9 Other services



5 Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Services Outsourcing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape



The Quantic Group

QuintilesIMS

Parexel International Corporation

Lachman Consultant Services, Inc.

GMP Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

Management Forum

Quality Context Ltd.

Inspired Pharma Training Ltd.

Concept Heidelberg GmbH

Reading Scientific Services Ltd. (RSSL)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5b9f3q/biotechnologyphar

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716