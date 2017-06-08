Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Polk will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France. The presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST) on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investor Relations tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live presentation.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

