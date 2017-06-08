VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce the first results of its ongoing drilling campaign on the Wilson property. The 8,000-m program focuses on the lateral and depth extensions of the Toussaint and Midrim gold structures. Significant results have been intersected in the western extension of the Midrim structure and define a new gold sector north of the Toussaint deposit (FIGURE). The results, from drill hole WL17-05, are: 24.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 5.0 g/t Au over 3.0 m including 14.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

"The discovery of this Gold Zone, over 100 meters north of the Toussaint Deposit opens additional potential for the property and will be factored into future drilling programs", commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier Resources, adding "The Wilson property is located in the heart of Osisko Mining's recent District scale play in the Urban Barry Belt, 15 km east of Lebel-sur-Quevillon and 75 km west of the Windfall Lake gold deposit."

Additional drill holes have been added to the initial 18-hole program and is now expected to take until late June to complete including the return of all assays, subject to local lab availability.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boule, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

