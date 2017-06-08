What to Expect from Solar StocksEveryone knew that President Donald Trump was likely to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, so don't let the media fool you into thinking it was a surprise. It wasn't. And while backing out of the deal is going to hurt solar stocks (and renewable energy stocks more broadly), it isn't a fatal blow.Nothing has changed on the ground.The biggest threat to clean energy stocks came in 2015, when Congress put its tax credits on the chopping block. A failure to renew those tax credits would have utterly decimated the solar.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...