Chiltern, a leading global contract research organization, has announced the release of its new Medidata Rave Value Accelerators, a system of tools designed to capture, manage and report clinical research data. The tools streamline the clinical trial process and help trial sponsors cut the time, cost and effort of bringing a new device to market.

"Our partnership with Medidata and its industry-leading platform aligns with our strategy providing an exceptional customer experience around best-in-class technologies," said Mark Penniston, executive vice president, clinical analytics, and general manager at Chiltern. "Currently our Data & Analysis team leads the field in providing the latest platforms and technologies and the Medidata Rave Value Accelerators support our stronghold in the technology space."

Included are three accelerator tools: the Chiltern EC Reviewer for Medidata Rave, Chiltern EC Detector for Medidata Rave and Chiltern EC Analyzer for Medidata Rave. They are designed to create flexibility for users, helping them accommodate their workflow environments, and they are scalable from one study to hundreds and from Phase I to global Phase IV studies.

The tools function in any type of study requirement from simple to complex out of the box or customized to our customer's process. Not only can sponsors select which tools are appropriate for their needs but they can be used anytime and anywhere, and by multiple users during the setup and conduct of the trial.

Over the course of the next year there will be more tools available. To learn more about Chiltern's services and technologies, visit Chiltern.com or request a demo at the Drug Information Association Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 19-21, in booth 1807.

About Chiltern

Chiltern, a global contract research organization, is a leading provider of clinical services and solutions in a variety of therapeutic areas with engagement models for biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Chiltern's team of more than 4,300, located across 47 countries, provides comprehensive Clinical Development, Medical Scientific Affairs, Data Analysis, Pharmacovigilance and Strategic Regulatory services using a collaborative approach for more efficient clinical trials. Visit Chiltern.com to learn more about how Chiltern is Designed Around You

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005248/en/

Contacts:

SCORR Marketing

Lea Studer, 308-237-5567

lea@scorrmarketing.com