Real Estate Buyers Keypoint Solutions Achieves New Record, Buys 102 Homes in Five Months

Keypoint Solutions Purchases "As Is" Homes in and Around Salt Lake City, Utah

FARMINGTON, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / The founders of Keypoint Solutions, a group of real estate investors located in Farmington, Utah, are pleased to announce that they recently set an impressive record: purchasing 102 homes in five months.

Homeowners who are thinking "I need someone to buy my house fast" and would like to learn more about the real estate buyers at Keypoint Solutions may visit https://sellmyutahhousefast.com/investors-buying-homes-in-salt-lake-city/ at any time.

As a company spokesperson noted, since Keypoint Solutions first opened for business over 13 years ago, they have earned a well deserved reputation for being the number one house buyer in Utah.

"We are the top site for selling your house in Salt Lake City, Utah and surrounding area and we buy houses in any condition and can provide a cash offer with a fast closing," the spokesperson noted, adding that they also handle all of the cumbersome paperwork by using a licensed and insured title company.

The founders of Keypoint Solutions understand that there are a number of unfortunate and even tragic reasons that make people say "I need to sell my house fast." From losing a job and being unable to pay the mortgage or going through a divorce, to needing to sell the home of a loved one who recently passed away, many people throughout Utah are looking for a company like Keypoint Solutions.

"We are a group of real estate investors who buy houses in any condition, and because we pay cash, we can be flexible and close on your time frame. We don't need to wait for an appraisal or lender approvals."

In addition, homeowners do not have to pay any title or closing costs when working with Keypoint Solutions, and the company is often able to close in as little as 3 days. People who wish to have a friendly and experienced real estate investor from Keypoint Solutions look at their home may call the company directly at 801-923-7889 or they may fill out and submit a quick contact form on the user-friendly website.

About Keypoint Solutions:

For over 13 years, Keypoint Solutions has been buying homes. They are currently buying over 200 homes a year. They are A Rated with the Better Business Bureau and they are focused on creating a solution that works best for homeowners. Keypoint Solutions has the resources, the experience and the ability to create an offer that works best for their clients. For more information, please visit https://sellmyutahhousefast.com/.

