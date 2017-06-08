PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: PotNetwork to Attend the Southeast Cannabis Conference & Expo

After A Momentous Week, Management Returns to Sunny South Florida to Participate in The First Annual Southeast Conference on Medical Marijuana

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce that Diamond CBD's Management team will be among industry leaders this week at the first annual professional educational medical marijuana conference to be held at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center. The event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from June 9 through 11, 2017.

The Southeast Cannabis Convention brings together industry pioneers in the field of medical marijuana policy, and other vital sectors, for a comprehensive overview of this rapidly expanding area of economics, research and development. This conference is a business to business gathering of entrepreneurs, patients, job seekers, advocates, scientists, doctors, others working in field and just curious citizens who just want to know more as Florida races toward a more advanced marijuana policy.

Over the next decade, marijuana policy is expected to undergo a profound change not just in Florida, but nationwide. Huge questions are being formulated, analyzed and answered by those on the ground. Advances in marijuana policy may or may not even proceed to adult use one day, the future is wide open because the public is being educated by conferences like these about what marijuana really is. As of 2016, the United States now has 29 medical marijuana states and nine with adult use.

The conference will cover a broad set of topics relevant to the pursuit of better decisions involving medical marijuana use, business, and policy. Drawing on experts from numerous disciplines, doctors, politicians, celebrities, businessmen, investment advisors, advocates, and out of state practitioners, this will be a weekend filled with information.

PotNetwork and Diamond CBD were recently highlighted in a recent research report projecting a price target of $0.25. The detailed summary outlined industry statistics and recent corporate milestones. The research report specified: "The hemp industry is projected to grow to $1.8 billion by 2020, with $450 million comprising from hemp derived CBD products. This would represent a 300% increase, from the estimated hemp derived CBD market size of $115 million at the end of the FY2016."

For more information regarding this event, go to: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/southeast-cannabis-convention-expo-coming-110000261.html

PotNetwork Holding recently announced that Diamond CBD had reported first quarter 2017 revenue of $1,858,347.48 which exceeded total revenue of $1,663,081.78 for all of calendar year 2016. Consolidated financial statements for PotNetwork Holding have been published and can be viewed at OTCMarkets.com.

About the Southeast Cannabis Conference & Expo: Following recent legislative changes in Florida, the Southeast Cannabis Convention was deigned to bring together industry pioneers in the field of medical marijuana policy, and other vital sectors, for a comprehensive overview of this rapidly expanding area of economics, research, and development. This conference is a gathering of entrepreneurs, patients, job seekers, advocates, scientists, doctors, others working in field and just curious citizens who just want to know more as Florida races toward a more advanced marijuana policy.

About Diamond CBD: Diamond CBD Inc. is an organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest Cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The Company formulates advanced product quality to market through the team's creation of diverse and top quality hemp extracts that contain a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural hemp derived molecules, resulting in a robust selection of Industrial Hemp derived Diamond CBD oils considered among the most powerful natural CBD E-Liquids on the market. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN ) is a publicly traded company with a wholly owned subsidiary Diamond CBD. First Capital Venture Co. through its' wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD is a progressive organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD oil. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

