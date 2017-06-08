

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday morning after yesterday's collapse. Signs that the global supply glut will linger into 2018 have weighed on oil prices of late.



Yesterday, the Energy Information Administration said crude inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended June 2, compared with expectations for an decrease of 3 million barrels.



Yesteday, the EIA said U.S. crude oil production will reach a record annual average of 10 million barrels a day in 2018, breaking a record from 1970.



WTI light sweeet crude oil was down 25 cents at $45.46 a barrel, the lowest in more than a year.



