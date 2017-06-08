Employees volunteer to apply colorful paint and brighten updated playground

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Deurne, Belgium, that brightened a new playground at the local primary school, De Bever (The Beaver). The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Deurne, where PPG has a protective and marine coatings plant.

More than 30 PPG employees joined school staff and parents to volunteer for four days adding color to exterior walls and doors as well as brand-new playground equipment at the local school, which is operated by the city of Antwerp. PPG provided more than $10,000 for the project, including a new basketball hoop as well as SIGMA NEOFER™ Décor, SIGMA™ AMAROL™ Triol and SIGMAFACADE™ Topcoat Satin paint products.

The school, which serves 342 students in kindergarten through grade 6 and is located next to PPG's facility in Deurne, recently rebuilt its playground with support from the city of Antwerp. Several PPG employees' children attend the school, some of whom helped with the playground renovation project. Because they believed the neutral-colored playground equipment and environment would benefit from adding some bright-colored PPG paint products, PPG employees submitted the idea for consideration as a Colorful Communities project.

"I think it is our duty and responsibility as a PPG production facility to understand and support the community around the plant," said Cees Rijnsburger, PPG operations manager, protective and marine coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "It is very important to know what's going on in the community around us, and this project gave us the chance to know our neighbors better. It was good to see everyone working together on the same project with the same goal."

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and enhance neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community spaces, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated nearly $10 million in 2016, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2016. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Amarol, Sigma and SigmaFacade are trademarks and registered trademarks of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

Sigma Neofer is a trademark and registered trademark of PPG AC France.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005076/en/

Contacts:

PPG:

Mark Silvey, +1-412-434-3046

Corporate Communications

silvey@ppg.com

www.ppgcommunities.com