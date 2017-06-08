

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth eased in the three months ended March, after accelerating in the previous quarter, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



In real terms, gross domestic product advanced 4.2 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, slower than the 4.9 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 4.4 percent.



On the expenditure side, total final consumption expenditure rose 2.0 percent annually in the first quarter and gross fixed capital formation grew by 3.1 percent.



Real exports and imports declined by 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



In nominal terms, the annual economic growth moderated to 6.2 percent in the March quarter from 6.5 percent in the December quarter.



