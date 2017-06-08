EXCHANGE NOTICE, 8 JUNE 2017 SHARES



LISTING ON PRELIST: SILMÄASEMA OYJ ON 9 JUNE 2017



The shares of Silmäasema Oyj will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Friday 9 June 2017. The trading code of the share is SILMA.



Basic information on Silmäasema Oyj as of 9 June 2017:



Trading code: SILMA Issuer code: SILMA ISIN-code: FI4000243399 LEI code: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81 Orderbook id: 138379 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 14 248 805 Listing date on Prelist: 9 June 2017



Industry: 4000 Health Care ICB Supersector: 4500 Health Care Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Pasi Kohmo Address: Atomitie 5 A FI-00370 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 10 301 6000 Internet: www.silmaasema.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 8.6.2017 OSAKKEET



SILMÄASEMA OYJ PRELISTALLE 9.6.2017



Silmäasema Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle perjantaina 9.6.2017. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on SILMA.



Silmäasema Oyj:n perustiedot 9.6.2017:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: SILMA Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: SILMA ISIN-koodi: FI4000243399 LEI-tunnus: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81 id: 138379 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 14 248 805 Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 9.6.2017



Toimiala: 4000 Terveydenhuolto ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 4500 Terveydenhuolto Markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Pasi Kohmo Osoite: Atomitie 5 A 00370 Helsinki Puhelin: 010 301 6000 Internet: www.silmaasema.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260