Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Highlights and Review: Sportsman's Warehouse Quarterly Sales Exceeded Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Black Diamond Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily publishes post-earnings coverage on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) following the Company's release of its first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results on May 18, 2017. The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer reported a 3.5% increase in sales and also provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Sporting Goods industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Black Diamond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDE) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on May 08, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017 which ended on March 31, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Black Diamond when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SPWH; also brushing on BDE. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SPWH

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BDE

Earnings Reviewed

For the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2017, S Sportsman's Warehouse's net sales increased by 3.5% to $156.90 million compared to $151.62 million in Q1 2016. The Company's revenue number exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $151.4 million. Sportsman's same store sales had decreased by 6.9% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q1 2017, Sportsman's Warehouse's loss from operations was ($3.8) million compared to income from operations of $2.4 million in Q1 2016. The Company's adjusted loss from operations, which excludes professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition was ($2.0) million compared to adjusted income from operations of $2.5 million in the year earlier same quarter.

During Q1 2017, Sportsman's Warehouse's interest expense decreased to $3.2 million from $3.6 million in Q1 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA decreased to $4.2 million from $7.4 million in the year ago same period.

Sportsman's Warehouse reported net loss of ($4.5) million, or diluted loss per share of $(0.11), for Q1 2017 compared to net income of $0.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.01, in Q1 2016. The Company's adjusted net loss, excluding professional and other fees incurred in connection with the evaluation of a strategic acquisition was ($3.4) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to an adjusted loss which excludes secondary offering expenses as well as prior year tax credits of ($0.1) million, or $(0.00) for Q1 2016. The Company's adjusted loss was wider than Wall Street's expectations of a loss of $(0.07) per share.

Balance sheet highlights

As of April 29, 2017, Sportsman's Warehouse had total debt of $212.5 million consisting of $78.1 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and $134.4 million outstanding under the term loan, net of unamortized discount, and debt issuance costs. Sportsman's Warehouse's total liquidity, which was comprised of cash plus $33.0 million of availability on revolving credit facility, was $35.2 million at the end of Q1 2017. The Company's Q1 2017 ending inventory was $288.3 million compared with $251 million as of the end of the prior year's same period. On a per-store basis, inventory decreased by 2.6%.

Store Update

During Q1 2017, Sportsman's Warehouse opened four new stores and ended the reported quarter with 79 stores in 22 states, or square footage growth of 10.7% from the end of the prior year's same quarter.

Subsequent to the Quarter End

On May 18, 2017, Sportsman's agreed with its lender to amend certain financial covenants of its term loan, providing additional flexibility for the Company. With this amendment, the Company increased the maximum leverage ratio in each of the remaining quarters by amounts ranging from 0.2x to 1.3x with an average quarterly increase of 0.75x. As a result of the amendment, the interest rate on the Company's revolver will increase 25 basis points to LIBOR plus 6.25% with a 1.25% LIBOR floor compared to the previous revolver of LIBOR plus 6.0% with a 1.25% LIBOR floor.

Outlook

For Q2 2017, Sportsman's net sales are expected to be in the range of $189.0 million to $194.0 million based on a same store sales decline in the range of 8.0% to 10.0%. The Company's net income is expected to be in the range of $5.1 million to $6.0 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.12 to $0.14.

For FY17, Sportsman's reiterated its previously provided annual guidance. The Company's net sales are expected to be in the range of $825.0 million to $845.0 million based on same store sales decline in the range of 4.0% to 6.0%. The Company is projecting adjusted net income to be in the range of $25.5 million to $29.0 million with adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.60 to $0.68.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, June 07, 2017, Sportsman's Warehouse's stock slipped 2.38%, ending the trading session at $5.33. A total volume of 331.98 thousand shares were traded at the end of the day. In the last month and previous three months, shares of the Company have surged 23.38% and 18.71%, respectively. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 9.13. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $241.34 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily