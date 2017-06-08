Welland, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the contract (the "Contract") with Georgian Bay BioMed ("GBB") to supply and install EHT's advanced modular Enertec Wall System to GBB's proposed, leading edge medical marijuana growing facility.

GBB is in the process of constructing its 120,000 square foot purpose-built, pharmaceutical-grade marijuana production facility in Collingwood, Ontario. EHT in collaboration with GBB has completed the advanced design of the facility. The Enertec Wall System will dramatically enhance the climate control systems and reduce operational costs through enhanced energy efficiency for medical/commercial growing within the GBB facility. Construction is expected to commence this summer. Consistent with EHT policy, a material cash deposit will accompany this order which, depending on exact final configuration, represents revenues of up to $1,800,000.

EHT has opted to manufacture its ENERTEC Fiberglass Reinforced Fire Retardant Structurally Insulated Panel ("FRSIP") products on-site in Collingwood to contain costs and facilitate timely completion. EHT Management has long identified the benefit of on-site manufacturing where the volume of ENERTEC components warrants.

While addressing the challenges presented by the growing environment expected within the GBB facility, enhancements to the Enertec product represent potential advancements to the intellectual property components of the product. EHT will use a new panel connection and sealing system, known as "The Weed Wall" for all interior walls of the growing and processing rooms. Additionally, EHT will construct up to a 3Mw Solar energy facility to offset the power requirements of the facility.

Mr. John Gamble, CEO of EHT said: "EHT's ENERTEC composite walls are the perfect fit for growing marijuana, or any horticulture/agriculture product, in an environment that needs to meet rigid specifications from a health and safety perspective."

Mr. Tim Boosamra, President of GBB said: "We are very pleased to be working with EHT, their products perfectly suited to our needs." He further commented that "building a world class facility means ensuring a clean, safe environment for our people and managing our social responsibility through renewable energy while minimizing our operational costs. I believe we have addressed all three of these important considerations today".

The Company's Fiberglass Reinforced Fire Retardant Structurally Insulated Panel modular system can be constructed in single panels up to 40 feet in length (up to four times that of conventional SIP walls). This makes them well suited to large growing facilities where it is important to eliminate or control cross contamination of marijuana strains, which is critical in controlling drug potency and quality in a regulated and legalized market.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions.