SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that Spotify is now running Baristas White Coffee ads featuring Megs McLean on its free music streaming service. Spotify is the largest and most listened to music streaming service in the world with over 100 million active listeners.

Megs' breakout single "It's My Truck" gained her recognition as one of the top 10 "Next Women of Country" on Spotify as well as "Country Pick of the Week". Megs' first hit single was recorded at Seattle's famous London Bridge Studios with Ben Smith of Heart on drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and featuring Shohei Ogami on guitar. It was during this recording that is credited with the birth of "Crunge" the latest music genre emerging from Seattle that blends Country, Rock, and Grunge.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Spotify has become a very important media particularly for reaching younger audiences. Baristas can achieve guaranteed trackable impressions while allowing us to target the specific genre and demographic that is responding well to the white coffee craze. Megs' status on Spotify and her unique sound that has become known as 'Crunge' is resonating well with Country, Pop, and Rock genres. This provides Baristas a cross-over audience that is being introduced to Baristas White Coffee endorsed by a relevant current artist."

Baristas recently kicked off a national multi-faceted advertising campaign which combines digital display advertising driving traffic directly to Amazon with a broad reaching terrestrial (over the air) radio campaign on over 120 stations nationally utilizing the top radio platform in the country. Now Baristas has added Spotify, the world's most listened to streaming music to its campaign currently underway. This campaign is the initial expansion of advertising and focuses exclusively on the unique white coffee Keurig cups. A media plan has been developed extending out over the next 6 months focusing on the expanding Baristas White Coffee product line as well as other Baristas products soon to be announced.

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System 2.0 available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-White-Coffee-Single-Arabica/dp/B018VYS7YW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1496872256&sr=8-1&keywords=baristas+white+coffee through "Amazon Prime."

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

About Megs:

Megs McLean www.megsmclean.com is a full time professional singer/songwriter, performer featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic, and radio stations throughout the nation. Her breakout single "It's My Truck" gained her an instant following. She has played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences along with headlining at numerous events. Megs is a true vocalist and songwriter from the Northwest whose fan base continues to grow nationwide.

About Baristas Coffee Company:

www.baristas.tv Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv



