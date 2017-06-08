Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Opens Second Production Plant in the Czech Republic

PLANÃ NAD LUÅ½NICÃ, Czech Republic, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global l eader in a utomotive i nteriors invests and recruits further in CEE

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the global leader in automotive interior solutions, celebrates the opening of its new production plant in South Bohemia.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521270/Yanfeng_Plant.jpg )

Together with high-ranking officials and industry representatives, the state-of-the-art production facilities in Planá nad Luznicí were unveiled today. As a new employer in the region, the company is looking to recruit up to 500 new employees over the next few years.

"As the market leader in global automotive interiors, we have very strong business growth now and in the future. We decided to further invest in our European locations and our manufacturing network in the Czech Republic.

We are pleased to celebrate the grand opening of our new plant in Planá nad Luznicí today," said Johannes Roters, Chief Executive Officer for YFAI.

The new production plant in South Bohemia is established in Planá nad Luznicí - next to Tabor. With its high-tech manufacturing equipment and operational expertise, the plant will produce instrument panels and door panels for passenger cars. "With Planá nad Luznicí we have set up additional capacity to our existing production network with state-of-the-art technology in Eastern Central Europe. We will now gradually start to ramp up production and will be able to robustly start operations and mass production by early 2018," said Jochen Heier, Vice President & General Manager Europe & South Africa for YFAI.

During today's opening celebration and ribbon-cutting event, YFAI's global management was joined by Czech political and public stakeholders and automotive industry representatives.



The Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic, and guest of honor,

H.E. Mrs MA Keqing, stated in her speech, "Successful business relations depend on a variety of economic and political factors. We appreciate the stable relations between the Czech Republic and the People's Republic of China, which allows companies to expand and grow, combining the best of both countries."

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is an attractive and important employer in the region

With production ramping up in the next months, YFAI will become one of the largest employers in the Tabor region. The company has already 170 employees on board at its new plant and will gradually increase the number of employees up to 300 by the beginning of 2018.

In the CEE region, the new plant in Planá nad Luznicí follows the extension of the company's Technical Center in TrenÄín, Slovakia, and the opening of the Automotive Business Center in Bratislava (SK) a few weeks ago. In addition to these three locations, the company has a plant in Zatec, for the manufacture of door panels, floor consoles and other automotive interior components in the Czech Republic, as well as production sites in Pápa (HU) and Námestovo (SK). With these existing sites and the new plant which is being constructed in Planá nad Luznicí (CZ), the company can meet all customer requirements in the CEE region and support the company's growth plans in Europe.

A bo ut Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 18 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit http://www.YFAI.com.

For more information, please contact:

YanfengAutomotiveInteriors

Jagenbergstrasse1

41468NeussGermany

AstridSchafmeister

Phone:+49-2131-609-3028

E-Mail:astrid.schafmeister@jci.com

